Las Vegas man struck and killed by a tow truck

By Peter S. Levitt Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2023 - 10:23 am
 

A tow truck struck and killed a 67-year old Las Vegas pedestrian in the eastern valley Sunday evening, according to a police report.

The report said 25-year old Elijah Sullivan of Las Vegas was driving his 2023 Ford F-550 west on Sahara Avenue east of Nellis Boulevard shortly before 7:04 p.m., when his truck struck the pedestrian, who was crossing Sahara northbound outside of the marked crosswalk.

The driver applied his brakes and served to the right in an attempt to avoid striking the pedestrian, but the truck struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver remained at the scene, where police found “no signs of impairment,” the report stated.

The pedestrian’s identification was not released.

The crash remained under investigation, police said.

Contact Peter S. Levitt at plevitt@reviewjournal.com.

