Las Vegas man who crashed car into tree died of natural causes

A 66-year-old man whose vehicle crashed into a tree in northwest Las Vegas on Friday died of natural causes.

The Clark County coroner’s office reported Monday Rocco L. Candela of Las Vegas died of cardiovascular disease. His manner of death was listed as natural.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. on North Oso Blanca Road south of West Farm Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Authorities said Candela was driving a 2015 Lincoln MKZ north on Oso Blanca and “drifted toward the sidewalk,” striking a tree, police said.

The car stopped in the southbound lanes of the road. Candela got out of the car and “seemed to be having a hard time catching his breath,” police said in the statement. “The driver then collapsed on the ground.”

Candela was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s collision investigation section.

