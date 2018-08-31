Las Vegas man who died after crashing SUV into dumpster ID’d

Edgar Garcia, 24, died after hitting the dumpster around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at 3201 S. Mojave Road, near McLeod Drive and East Desert Inn Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died after crashing an SUV into a dumpster in the eastern Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

Garcia lived in Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said.

