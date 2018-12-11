Las Vegas man who died after single-car crash identified

A man who died Friday morning after possibly suffering a medical episode before crashing his vehicle near downtown Las Vegas has been identified.

He was John Simpson, 74, of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. The coroner’s office hadn’t released a cause and manner of death as of Tuesday morning.

Officers were alerted of the crash about 7:20 a.m. Friday at Burnham Avenue and East Charleston Boulevard, near South Eastern Avenue. Simpson, driving a 2016 Toyota Prius, was heading north on Burnham when he may have suffered a medical problem, a police release said. His vehicle traveled north across Charleston and onto a sidewalk.

Simpson died at University Medical Center.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, police said.

Metro had previously said Simpson was 73.

