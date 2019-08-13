Las Vegas man’s body found in water at Lake Mohave

Authorities have not determined what caused the death of a 25-year-old Las Vegas man whose body was found near Morning Star Cove on Lake Mohave.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man as Ronin Brooks Rom, 25.

According to the National Park Service, the agency received a call reporting the emergency at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

First responders from the Park Service, Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Department of Wildlife found the body in the water near the base of a cliff. It was found south of the popular cliff-jumping site Nelson’s Landing in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

According to the coroner’s office, Rom was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. Monday.

Rom was part of the first graduating class of Southwest Career and Technical Academy, a magnet high school in Las Vegas, and played varsity volleyball for Sierra Vista High School under his childhood name of Billy.

He graduated from high school in 2012 and later attended the University of Nevada, Reno.

His cause and manner of death are pending.

