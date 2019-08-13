Las Vegas man’s body found near Lake Mead cliff-jumping site

Authorities have not determined what caused the death of a Las Vegas man whose body was found Monday near the popular cliff-jumping site Nelson’s Landing.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man as Ronin Brooks Rom, 25. His body was found Monday afternoon at the site south of Lake Mead.

Rom was part of the first graduating class of Southwest Career and Technical Academy, a magnet high school in Las Vegas, and played varsity volleyball for Sierra Vista High School under his childhood name of Billy.

He graduated from high school in 2012 and later attended the University of Nevada, Reno.

His cause and manner of death are pending.

