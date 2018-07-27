Las Vegas man’s death at Lake Mohave confirmed as drowning

Christopher Ivan Infante-Alarcon, 26, jumped into the water at Cabinsite Cove on Monday afternoon and did not resurface.

Lake Mohave is seen near Willlow Beach, Arizona (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities in Arizona confirmed Friday that a Las Vegas man who died Monday at Lake Mohave was a drowning victim.

Christopher Ivan Infante-Alarcon jumped into the water at Cabinsite Cove on Monday afternoon and did not resurface, National Park Service officials said. The Mohave County medical examiner’s office on Friday confirmed it was an accidental drowning.

Park rangers and Bullhead City, Arizona, fire officials found Infante-Alaracon just before 5 p.m. Monday.

The medical examiner’s office said Infante-Alarcon was 26 years old. Park officials initially had said he was 21.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.