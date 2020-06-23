Las Vegas man’s death in residential fire ruled accidental

Firefighters were called to a detached structure of a residence at 1401 Betty Lane on the morning of March 24.

A man who perished in a northeast Las Vegas structure fire Tuesday, March 24, 2020, has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office. The victim was Timothy Wilkerson, 58, of Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man’s death in a residential fire in March in the east valley has been ruled an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Timothy Wilkerson, 58, died of thermal injuries and smoke inhalation, the office said.

Firefighters were called to a detached structure of a residence at 1401 Betty Lane on the morning of March 24. Crews found Wilkerson and a dog dead inside.

The fire was ruled an accident by the Clark County Fire Department.

