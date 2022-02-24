Las Vegas market destroyed in blaze early Thursday

Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire broke out at 5:09 a.m. at the Apollo Market, 1600 N. Jones Blvd., near Vegas Drive.

Las Vegas firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze at the Apollo Market on North Jones Boulevard early Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire broke out at 5:09 a.m. at the Apollo Market, 1600 N. Jones Blvd. at Vegas Drive.

“Fire thru roof 1-story market/strip mall, setting up defensive operations,” Szymanski said in an e-mail alert shortly after the fire broke out.

Later in the morning, after firefighters had gotten the blaze under control, Szymanski said the market was destroyed.

“When the firefighters got here flames were coming through the roof at the market,” Szymanski said. “They immediately called for a second alarm. They brought a total of 25 pieces of equipment with 60 firefighters.”

Heavy smoke created a large black cloud in the area as firefighters sprayed water on the blaze. By 8 a.m. the fire was out. Szymanski said it appears the fire started in the market when the business was closed. An adjacent Mexican restaurant next door was damaged by water and smoke.

“There is a fire wall separating the two businesses and that wall kept the fire from spreading to the restaurant,” Szymanski said.

A cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured.

