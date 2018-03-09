Las Vegas mayor makes special Meals on Wheels delivery

A 94-year-old woman got a welcome visit Thursday when Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman dropped by to deliver a week’s worth of meals.

Rhonda Jones, 94, reacts after Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman stops by with some food from Meals on Wheels America during Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada's 16th annual March for Meals event in North Las Vegas, March 8, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Rhonda Jones, 94, reacts after Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman stops by with food from Meals on Wheels America during Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada's 16th annual March for Meals event in North Las Vegas, March 8, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada give Rhonda Jones, 94, food during the16th annual March for Meals event in North Las Vegas, March 8, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Deacon Tom blesses Rhonda Jones, 94, after she received some food from Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada during the 16th annual March for Meals event in North Las Vegas, March 8, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Deacon Tom hugs Rhonda Jones, 94, after she received some food from Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada during the 16th annual March for Meals event in North Las Vegas, March 8, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Goodman made the special delivery to Rhonda Jones’ home as part of an event celebrating the 16th annual March for Meals.

The monthlong March for Meals celebration. held in conjunction with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, commemorates the day in March 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure to amend the Older Americans Act of 1965, establishing a national nutrition program for seniors age 60 and older.

Since 2002, Meals on Wheels programs from across the United States have participated in the awareness campaign for the program and garner support to fill the gap between the seniors served and those in need.