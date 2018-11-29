Las Vegas middle school evacuated after minor restroom fire

The Fire Department was called at about 2:20 p.m. to Garside Middle School, 300 S. Torrey Pines Drive, near Alta Drive, department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A central Las Vegas Valley middle school was briefly evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a small fire in a bathroom, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

The Fire Department was called at about 2:20 p.m. to Garside Middle School, 300 S. Torrey Pines Drive, near Alta Drive, department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. The fire in a boy’s restroom was minor and was quickly put out by a fire extinguisher, he said.

“We didn’t send our investigators,” Szymanski said. “School police are going to handle it.”

F3H 300 S Torrey Pines Dr GARSIDE MIDDLE SCHOOL small fire in boy’s restroom, out by extingusher by E103, all other units cancel, minimal dmg, no injuries, under investigation by CCSDPD. All @LasVegasFD units have left scene. #PIO1News — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 29, 2018

Clark County School District Police Department acting Capt. Roberto Morales confirmed the school was briefly evacuated while the fire was put out. The cause of the fire was still under investigation Thursday afternoon, and no suspects have been identified.

No injuries were reported, Morales said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

300 S. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada