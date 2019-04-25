Las Vegas middle school threat investigated by CCSD police

Silvestri Junior High School in Las Vegas (Google maps)

Clark County school police are investigating a threat made to a southeast valley middle school.

A threat about Silvestri Junior High School was posted to an Instagram account, Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink said Wednesday night.

School police detectives and night-time patrol officers were investigating the threat, he said.

Police were told about the threat through SafeVoice, a smartphone app for students and parents to anonymously report information, Zink said.

Although noncredible threats were made about Canarrelli Middle School on Monday, the threat to Silvestri was unrelated, Zink said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.