Las Vegas’ Mob Museum takes care of your mobster appetite — VIDEO

Housed in an old post office and courthouse building in downtown Las Vegas is The Mob Museum.

The museum, at 300 Stewart Ave., officially is the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement. It fittingly opened on Valentine’s Day 2012, to coincide with the infamous Chicago mob hit known as the Valentine’s Day Massacre.

The museum aims to educate about organized crime in American society and how law agencies are fighting it. It features interactive exhibits and multimedia displays that take visitors deep into the world of the mob.

Also featured at the museum are two experiences where visitors can participate. The Crime Lab takes you inside a law agency’s crime scene investigation, giving you a better understanding of how crimes are really solved. The other is the Use of Force experience, which educates visitors on the legal, practical and operational aspects of use of force by law enforcement. This experience also includes a live-action portion where an employee of the museum guides visitors through tough decisions that an officer might have to make in the field.

In the basement of the museum you will find a working replica of a speakeasy. Complete with a bar and moonshine still, the Underground has become a cool local hotspot.

