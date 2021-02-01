Las Vegas mom publishes books for Black children

A Las Vegas mother has published a book to give little black girls and little black boys across the country the representation they need.

In 2019, a study from the University of Wisconsin showed that only 29 percent of all children’s books represented a character of color.

That means over 70 percent of those books featured only white characters or animals.

That’s why Brittany Green, a Las Vegas mother, decided to publish a book to give little black girls and little black boys across the country the representation they need. To get your copy of Little Black Girl or Little Black Boy, click here.

