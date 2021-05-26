Las Vegas Monorail to begin taking passengers again

After being closed since the coronavirus pandemic hit Southern Nevada in March 2020, the Las Vegas Monorail, under LVCVA ownership, will begin operating again.

The Las Vegas Monorail near Paradise road on the route to the Las Vegas Convention Center Station on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Monorail will get back to transporting passengers Thursday after being shut down by pandemic protocols since March 2020.

The 3.9-mile elevated electric transit system will begin gliding over the east side of the resort corridor beginning at 7 a.m.

There are a few differences — not many that passengers will see — since the days leading up to its shutdown, ordered as a means of limiting the spread of COVID-19. The cost of riding and the hours of operation will remain the same, but passengers will be required to observe health and safety policies.

Fees to ride the monorail are $5 for a one-way ride; $13 for a one-day pass; $23 for a two-day pass and $29 for a three-day pass. Residents with local ID can get a 20-ride pass for $20.

The ownership of the system has been altered since the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority acquired the system out of bankruptcy for $24.3 million in December.

Once the system is running, passengers will be required to wear face masks at all times and customers will be encouraged to maintain social distancing whenever possible. Hand sanitizing will be available at the system’s seven stations. The convention authority said passengers may encounter cleaning crews at the stations or on trains.

The monorail will resume its previous operating hours: Mondays, 7 a.m. to midnight; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and Fridays through Sundays, 7 a.m. through 3 a.m.

The LVCVA pushed to have the system reopen in time for the three-day Memorial Day weekend that begins Friday. The organization also wanted to make sure it was running when the first major trade show in the country, World of Concrete, opens its doors June 8.

