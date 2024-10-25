Las Vegas moped rider killed in crash with pickup truck

A man was struck and killed while riding a moped in the south valley, police said.

A man was struck and killed while riding a moped in the south valley Thursday afternoon.

A 45-year-old man on a moped was struck by a 2015 Ram 2500 around 2:35 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mesa Verde Lane and S. Haven Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the moped rider failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the Ram, which did not have a traffic sign.

The moped rider was taken to University Medical Center Trauma where he later died, police said. He was the 127th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.