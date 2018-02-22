Las Vegas moped rider who died after hitting garbage truck ID’d

Freddie Johnson, 61, was riding his moped south on Boulder Highway, near Russell Road, on Feb. 10 when he hit the back of a stopped garbage truck and flipped over, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A moped rider who died Saturday due to injuries from a Feb. 10 crash has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas resident Freddie Johnson, 61, was riding his moped south on Boulder Highway, near Russell Road, when he hit the back of a stopped garbage truck and flipped over, police said.

He was hospitalized with critical injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Johnson died on Saturday.

