Las Vegas moped rider who died after hitting garbage truck ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2018 - 2:36 pm
 
Updated February 22, 2018 - 8:35 pm

A moped rider who died Saturday due to injuries from a Feb. 10 crash has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas resident Freddie Johnson, 61, was riding his moped south on Boulder Highway, near Russell Road, when he hit the back of a stopped garbage truck and flipped over, police said.

He was hospitalized with critical injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Johnson died on Saturday.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

