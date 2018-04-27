Las Vegas morning update for Friday, April 27 — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. The Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas at CityCenter will be sold for about $214 million, co-owner MGM Resorts announced Thursday. CityCenter Holdings, a division of MGM, has a 50 percent stake in the hotel. The sale is expected to close by summer. The buyer of the property has not been revealed.

2. The Golden Knights shut out the San Jose Sharks Thursday night in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Knights won 7 to nothing in Game 1, scoring four times in the first period. Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals is 5 p.m. Saturday at T Mobile arena.

3. Shares of MGM Resorts International tumbled as much as 10 percent after the company announced it’s taking longer than expected to recover from the Oct. 1 shooting. Mandalay Bay’s occupancy and revenue declined significantly in the first quarter of 2018. Mandalay Bay accounts for 8.5 percent of MGM’s net revenue, the fourth largest property in its portfolio.

