Las Vegas morning update for Friday, April 28th — VIDEO

1. A 2012 attack at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub has resulted in a $160 million jury verdict. According to the lawsuit, David Moradi, a former New York hedge fund manager, sued Marquee nightclub at The Cosmopolitan after security guards shoved Moradi and demanded his ID and credit card. A local neurosurgeon diagnosed with Moradi with a traumatic brain injury following the incident.

2. The father of a missing teen and his girlfriend are both facing murder charges. Police say substantial information led to the arrest of Paul Jones and Latoya Williams-Miley. 13-year-old Aaron Jones went missing in January. Police suspect a decaying body found by the family on Tuesday could be Aaron’s.

3. Clark County School District trustees pulled controversial employee contract proposals from the agenda on Thursday night, a plan that shows continued tensions between Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky and some board members. The proposal to terminate the contracts of confidential employees after they expire was perceived by some to effectively oust Skorkowsky and his team, and a way to block the district’s mandated reorganization.

