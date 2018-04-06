Las Vegas morning update for Friday, April 6 — VIDEO

Friday’s headlines: Deadly officer-involved shooting, political adviser accused of battering and sexually enslaving his ex-fiancée, and a luxury rental complex opens.

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Police are at the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas.

It happened at Madge Lane and Mabel Road. That’s between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue. The suspect has died.

Authorities are also investigating a triple shooting at the Emerald Suites between Tropicana and Flamingo. One person is in critical condition.

2. A Las Vegas political adviser is accused of battering and sexually enslaving his ex-fiancée.

35-year-old Benjamin Sparks worked for Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential bid and on Cresent Hardy’s campaign.

Sparks has been fired from Hardy’s campaign. His ex-fiancée says he fled to Texas.

Charges are pending in the case.

3. The Mercer has opened as a luxury rental complex in Las Vegas.

The 4-acre, four-story complex in the southwest valley has retail space, underground parking, a rooftop deck, and a restort-style pool.

The 175 units range from 14 hundred to nearly 4,000 dollars.