Las Vegas morning update for Friday, April 6 — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:
1. Police are at the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas.
It happened at Madge Lane and Mabel Road. That’s between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue. The suspect has died.
Authorities are also investigating a triple shooting at the Emerald Suites between Tropicana and Flamingo. One person is in critical condition.
2. A Las Vegas political adviser is accused of battering and sexually enslaving his ex-fiancée.
35-year-old Benjamin Sparks worked for Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential bid and on Cresent Hardy’s campaign.
Sparks has been fired from Hardy’s campaign. His ex-fiancée says he fled to Texas.
Charges are pending in the case.
3. The Mercer has opened as a luxury rental complex in Las Vegas.
The 4-acre, four-story complex in the southwest valley has retail space, underground parking, a rooftop deck, and a restort-style pool.
The 175 units range from 14 hundred to nearly 4,000 dollars.