Las Vegas morning update for Friday, August 11th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Officers identified a teenage suspect, De’Mario Lofton-Robinson, in the death of a CSN nursing student. Lofton-Robinson, 18, was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including murder with a deadly weapon. Police say Gabriel George Valenzuela pulled into his driveway and checked his mail before getting into a confrontation with four men. He was shot at least 3 times in his driveway.

2. A federal judge cut a defendant’s testimony short in the middle of his Bunkerville standoff retrial. Before starting the trial, U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro barred the defense from referencing constitutional rights to assemble or bear arms and prosecutors objected to Eric Parker’s reference to a sniper being involved in the standoff. The court said Parker violated a court order in his testimony.

3. A naked man shot by police last Saturday had $30,000 with him. Court documents show that Jason Funke had donated to the Life Spring Christian Church before and police found the money with his clothing in the church doorway. Police say Funke appeared to be meditating outside the church when he approached police and then fled to retrieve a gun left on the ground.

