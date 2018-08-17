Las Vegas morning update for Friday, August 17 — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines.

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. One man is dead and another is in custody this morning after a stabbing in the central valley.

Witnesses flagged down police officers working a traffic stop and led officers to a man who had been stabbed in the neck.

Police say the stabbing is a result of an argument between two men in their 40s.

The suspect was arrested at a nearby apartment complex.

2. A woman and her boyfriend were found dead Thursday morning, in an apparent murder-suicide.

Two days prior to the shooting, the woman told her family that she intended to leave her boyfriend.

Las Vegas police say there was no prior history of domestic violence involving the couple.

A handgun was found next to the man’s body.

3. States that rely on the Colorado River had dodged a shortage declaration for another year.

According to new projections from the Bureau of Reclamation, there will be just enough water in the reservoir east of Las Vegas at the end of 2018.

Forecasters say without a significant change in the weather, and additional human intervention, the shortage could be unavoidable in 2020.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.