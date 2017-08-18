Las Vegas morning update for Friday, August 18th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines

1. Officials are making the installation of steel posts along the Strip top priority after recent attacks targeting pedestrians. Installations should start in early October and at least 700 posts will be added. Officials say the posts are strong enough to stop a flatbed truck going 55 mph in its tracks.

2. More allegations against police are surfacing in the murder case of nursing student Gabriel Valenzuela. Davontae Wheeler is the second suspect to accuse detectives of misconduct. He says they continued interrogating him even after asking for an attorney. Another suspect in the same case made similar complaints and says detectives forced him to make a false confession.

3. We’re one step closer to having a Raiders Stadium. Contractors are drilling on the site for soil samples. County commissioner Steve Sisolak says they’re probably searching for a naturally occurring rock layer. He says if they find it, the removal will be a time-consuming process.

