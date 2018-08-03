Las Vegas morning update for Friday, August 3 — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines.

1. Clark County’s new administrator of human services may have violated a state ethics law.

Tim Burch quit working for the county two years ago to become CEO of a software company he recommended for a no-bid contract.

The county paid SPIRIT Inc. $180,000, plus an additional $75,000 a year, to develop software matching foster families.

State law prohibits public officials from working for a private company for at least a year if the official had influence over awarding that business a contract.

Burch said he was not aware of the law.

2. MGM Resorts is cutting room rates in preparation for a volatile third quarter.

Its stock dipped to a 52-week low Thursday after earnings and revenues failed to meet expectations.

The company said its financial results were better than expected.

CEO Jim Murren said operations at Mandalay Bay are about 80 percent back from where they were before October 1st.

3. Rick Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ plans to launch a new store in Las Vegas.

Rick’s Picks will be next door to Gold & Silver in Pawn Plaza.

The items are meant to be especially rare and fascinating, including dinosaur skeletons and meteor pieces.

It opens in about two weeks.