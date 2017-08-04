Las Vegas morning update for Friday, August 4th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Police are investigating after a woman in her early 20s was found dead inside an open garage at her apartment complex. Las Vegas police said the victim was a “completely innocent person” with a lack of criminal history. Police believe she was attacked on her way to her car.

2. A robbery at a Summerlin Costco Wednesday night has police searching for four suspects. The robbers were only armed with the tool they used to break open display cases, and no one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

3. The College of Southern Nevada has been issued a second warning this year from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities over plans relating to self evaluation of performance. CSN must submit evidence by Oct. 30 showing the board has approved plans for annual self-evaluation, which Board Chairman Kevin Page says they have already approved. This warning does not affect their accreditation.

