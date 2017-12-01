Las Vegas morning update for Friday, December 1st — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. A teenager who accused a former Las Vegas police Explorer of a years-long sexual relationship changed her story on the stand. In 2015, the girl said she and Joshua Honea had a four-year sexual relationship that began when she was 11. But yesterday, the girl said she made up many of the details to make her story believable. Honea faces over 50 charges, including multiple counts of lewdness with a child.

2. An 11-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after an assault on three teachers at Garside Middle School. The student faces three counts of battery after what police describe as “an assault with scissors,” though police say there was not a stabbing.

3. And 164 Pomeranians were recovered by Las Vegas police after they were left in a box truck in Sandy Valley. Officials say a “backyard breeder” from San Bernardino was tipped off that her property was going to be searched, so she reportedly loaded to dogs into the truck and left California. Police found the animals with no food, water or ventilation in the truck, with cages of three to five dogs stacked on one another. Officials with the Animal Foundation say the dogs will go up for adoption in the next several weeks.

