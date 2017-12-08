Las Vegas morning update for Friday, December 8th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital after ingesting methamphetamine. The boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center at about 3 a.m. for treatment and was stable as of 4:45 a.m. Friday. Police are interviewing the parents and Child Protective Services was notified of the incident.

2. A Las Vegas chiropractor is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Peter-Mario Balle was arrested Monday after the girl told police Balle gave her half a prescription painkiller and a massage before assaulting her in late November. Balle faces multiple felony counts of lewdness and sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

3. A motorcyclist was killed Thursday near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign after he crashed into a limousine and a semitrailer. Police say the limousine with about six occupants was leaving the parking lot near the sign when the motorcyclist thought the limousine was going to pull in front of him. The motorcyclist braked, turning on his side before hitting the limousine and was thrown into the center lane where his was hit by a semitrailer. The man died at the scene.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.