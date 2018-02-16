Las Vegas morning update for Friday, February 16th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. A Wisconsin man turned $2 into over $1 million Sunday morning in Las Vegas. A guest of the Fremont in downtown hit a IGT “Wheel of Fortune” jackpot valued at $1.23 million. This is Fremont’s second jackpot in less than seven months, after a man won $11.8 million back in August.

2. The Oakland Raiders will soon meet with the general contractor of the Las Vegas stadium project to determine the final cost of the stadium. For more than two years, the estimate of the cost has been $1.9 billion. If the actual price turns out to be higher, the Raiders would be responsible for paying the extra amount.

3. Las Vegas police are searching for a woman who went missing Thursday afternoon at Red Rock Canyon. Elisabeth Reeves was last seen around 12:10 p.m. near the Lost Creek Trail. She was last seen wearing a dark jacket and a black sweater with blue jeans and flip flops. Police say she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.