Las Vegas morning update for Friday, February 2nd — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. A Walmart Neighborhood Market employee was shot several times after getting into an altercation outside the store late Thursday night. Police say the employee ran inside the store following the shooting, and a second employee came out and tried to wrestle the gun from the shooter. During the struggle, the shooter was shot in the leg. The employee who was shot was hospitalized and the shooter was taken into custody and treated for his gunshot wound.

2. A Las Vegas smoke shop clerk accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy was sentenced to probation on Thursday. Raad Sunna pleaded guilty in October to one count of aiming a firearm at a human being in Dec. 2, 2016 when Fabriccio Patti rushed into the store wearing a mask and hoodie. Sunna was also ordered to perform community service and to pay $3,000 in restitution for costs related to Fabriccio’s death.

3. And developing this morning, North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting in an apartment complex near Centennial Parkway and Pecos Road. One person is dead and another has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.