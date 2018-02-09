Las Vegas morning update for Friday, February 9th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. A second suspect has been identified by police in a deadly shooting and abduction that occurred Wednesday in the west valley. Police say Jessica Tolentino-Arciga helped Joseph Fernandez Jr. restrain his ex-girlfriend, Mandy Hernandez, after he shot her current boyfriend and abducted her from her home. Fernandez Jr. and Tolentino-Arciga were arrested after Hernandez escaped and called 911.

2. A recently indicted police officer was arrested after an hours long standoff with police on Thursday. Police responded to reports of a suicidal man barricaded in the northwest valley on Wednesday night, as was taken into custody around 5:30 a.m. Metro officer Bret Theil was indicted Wednesday on more than two dozen kidnapping and sexual assault charges involving a child.

3. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of trapping a boy in a Target bathroom last year. Police say a family was shopping on Nov. 24 when a young boy went into the restroom, and stayed in there for awhile. After the boy left the bathroom, he told his parents that man had trapped him inside the restroom and would not let him leave. Police describe the man as white or Hispanic, about 5’6” and between 30 and 37 years old with dark hair and scruffy facial hair.

