Las Vegas morning update for Friday, January 19th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Police are searching a Summerlin neighborhood this morning after an early morning burglary. The burglary was reported at about 5:30 a.m. on the 10000 block of Moon Valley Place, near Lake Mead and Anasazi Drive. Officers and K9 units were searching the area for five people, but as of 6:30 a.m. no one was in custody.

2. Las Vegas police are launching a homicide investigation after search and rescue found a body on Frenchman Mountain while searching for hikers. According to police, an investigation was opened after police discovered the body had been stabbed about six times. The missing hikers were found and safely taken down the mountain.

3. The Palo Verde High School student facing sexual assault charges was arrested at home Thursday before going to school. Maysen Melton has been charged with two dozen felony counts for allegedly raping at least four teenage classmates while he was a student at Shadow Ridge. Students, parents and Palo Verde’s principal expressed concerns about Melton’s school transfer in October, and it is unclear how much Palo Verde officials knew about Melton’s history prior to his transfer.

