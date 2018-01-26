Las Vegas morning update for Friday, January 26th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. A man suspected of killing his wife was shot and killed by Las Vegas police early this morning. Police responded just after midnight to reports of a shooting at a home in the south valley after a 16-year-old called and reported that a woman had been shot. Police say the suspect was shot and killed by police around 2:50 a.m. after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. The circumstances leading up the the police shooting are still unknown.

2. The teen accused of raping four high school classmates and sexually harassing others, had been previously disciplined for sexual deviancy as early as February 2011. According to court papers filed this week, Maysen Melton was suspended from Bracken Elementary School for two days when he was 9 for allegedly sexually harassing classmates. He was later disciplined for sexual deviancy at three separate middle schools. Melton faces 23 felony counts and the possibility of life behind bars.

3. UNLV police are increasing patrol at the campus after a student was attacked Thursday night. A female student was walking through a parking lot near the school’s tennis complex when a man approached her. The man then grabbed the student, and assaulted her before the woman eventually was able to fight him off. The department urged students, faculty and staff to be aware of their surroundings at all times and travel in pairs or groups.

