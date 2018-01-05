Las Vegas morning update for Friday, January 5th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. One man is dead after a shooting Thursday night in the central valley. Two men were arguing over a parking spot when one man used a shotgun to shoot the second man. Police say the shooter is in custody, and the man shot died at University Medical Center.

2. The Lucky Dragon announced Thursday that it is temporarily closing all gaming and restaurant operations. The Asian-themed hotel-casino celebrated its one-year anniversary in December, but has been struggling to attract customers. The hotel and gift shop will remain open, and the company said in a statement the casino floor and restaurants will resume operations “within six months”.

3. A man injured in a bar fight 23 years ago in Las Vegas died last month from injuries suffered during the fight. Robert Butler and another man fought inside Atomic Liquors, and suffered life-altering injuries. Police say Butler died during a seizure, at age 70.

