Las Vegas morning update for Friday, July 13 — VIDEO

The Las Vegas Monorail, Charles Oakley arrested for alleged cheating at The Cosmopolitan casino, and the SLS resort may have a new name.

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. The extension of the Las Vegas monorail to Mandalay Bay is delayed again.

That means the two-year project may not be completed in time for the opening of the nearby Raiders stadium.

Construction on the monorail’s 1-mile extension was expected to start in June, but construction permits remain under review by county employees.

The monorail also has reportedly not obtained the $110 million in bonds it needs to pay for the project.

2. Former NBA player Charles Oakley has been arrested for allegedly cheating at a Las Vegas casino.

He’s accused of changing his bet in a game of blackjack Sunday at The Cosmopolitan.

Oakley played for six NBA teams, including a 10-year stretch with the New York Knicks.

According to the state Gaming Control Board, Oakley was caught on surveillance cameras changing his $100 bet on a table game after it was clear he would lose his bet.

He’s been released from the Clark County Detention Center and is due to appear in court Aug. 7.

The felony count carries a prison sentence of between one and six years and a $10,000 fine.

3. Does the SLS have a new name?

County permits are referring to the recently acquired property as the Grand Sahara Resort.

The company which owns the property said it still has not chosen a new name. It says “Grand Sahara Resort” was a working name written up several months ago.

Before it was the SLS, the property belonged to the Sahara.