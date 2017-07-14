Las Vegas morning update for Friday, July 14th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Two Planet Hollywood security guards are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after trying to detain two robbers last night. Police say two men connected to a Sunglass Hut robbery shot at the security officers in the parking garage. The injuries aren’t life-threatening. Police are saying the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

2. Happening about the same time as the Las Vegas Strip shooting last night, a barricade situation shut down Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway for nearly six hours. Police, SWAT and the FBI were on scene negotiating with a man wanted for local burglaries refusing to leave his car. No weapons were found when he surrounded just before midnight.

3. EDC is considering new dates for the annual three-night music festival that usually takes over Las Vegas mid-June. Rumors have it that EDC could be moved to Memorial Day weekend next year, but the founder says no decisions have been made.

