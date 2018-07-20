Las Vegas morning update for Friday, July 20 — VIDEO

LVCVA boss Rossi Ralenkotter bypasses board, a Las Vegas woman shot in 2002 has died, and corrections officer Kyle Eng has died on the job.

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. The boss of the LVCVA bypassed the board on giving ex-Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman a raise.

Goodman has served as chief tourism ambassador since 2011.

But Rossi Ralenkotter has not brought Goodman’s contract extensions to the agency’s board for approval since 2013.

The agency said Ralenkotter has authority to sign Goodman’s contract extensions without board consent.

Goodman’s annual salary has increased to $72,000. LVCVA is taxpayer funded.

2. A Las Vegas woman shot in 2002 has died.

After a decade and a half of limited mobility, depression, and trips to the hospital, 37-year-old Adriann Gallegos died in her sleep at Horizon Specialty Hospital.

The coroner said the cause was complications of a gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.

Zeferino Elizondo approached Gallegos’ apartment, knocked on the door and fired multiple rounds, striking her once in the back.

He was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison. Officials won’t say whether he remains in custody.

3. A Las Vegas corrections officer has died on the job.

Kyle Eng was on duty at the city jail Thursday when he was found unconscious.

He started working for the city’s Department of Public Safety in January and was 51 years old.

His cause of death is pending an autopsy.