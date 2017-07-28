Las Vegas morning update for Friday, July 28th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines

1. Standout Las Vegas high school soccer player Haylei Hughes took a deadly fall Wednesday night while hiking in Washington State. Her friends say they heard her scream but when they looked back, she was already gone. The soccer player graduated from Cimarron-Memorial High School last year.

2. A judge granted two-time convicted murderer Scott Dozier his wish: the death penalty. He spent the last year persuading the state to kill him. Dozier says it’s been a long time coming and that he’s ready.

3. Overnight, police responded to three fatal collisions across the valley. All of them about an hour apart. The string of crashes started about 10:15 p.m. when a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run near Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive. After that, a motorcyclist died near the Strip and one person was killed in a rollover crash in North Las Vegas.

4. Police say a pedestrian was shot in the face while walking down the street yesterday near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. No word on what led to the shooting. Police say the victim is expected live.

