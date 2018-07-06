Las Vegas morning update for Friday, July 6 — VIDEO

Felon caught with guns at Mandalay Bay 3 years before Las Vegas shooting, Travis Pastrana to attempt Evel Knievel jumps, and Kim Sinatra stepping down from Wynn Resorts.

1. A felon was caught with guns in a Mandalay Bay hotel room three years before the October 1st mass shooting.

Six weapons were found inside Kye Aaron Dunbar’s 24th floor room in November 2014. Four were semi-automatic. One was a scoped rifle pointing toward the Strip, according to court documents.

Dunbar was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for unlawful possession.

The case just came to light in a lawsuit accusing Mandalay Bay of negligence in connection with the Oct. 1st shooting.

2. On Sunday, Travis Pastrana plans to complete three jumps once attempted by Evel Knievel.

He’s attempting to surpass Evel Knievel’s leap of 50 crushed cars, 14 buses, and the Caesars Palace fountains.

The event is free and open to the public. The jumps are in the lot behind Planet Hollywood at 3:30 p.m. and in front of Caesars Palace at 6 p.m.

You can also watch on the History Channel at 5 p.m. Sunday.

3. Kim Sinatra is stepping down from her role at Wynn Resorts.

Sinatra is the top lawyer for the company and is considered the No. 2 to the CEO. She steps down as regulators continue to investigate the company’s handling of sexual harassment claims.

Sinatra will leave effective July 15th.

Wynn Resorts did not give a reason for her departure.