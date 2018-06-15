Las Vegas morning update for Friday, June 15 — VIDEO

Las Vegas home prices most overvalued in US, some Blink-182 and Barry Manilow shows canceled, and Raiders fear suspension for wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas home prices are rising at one of the fastest clips in the country.

The growth is so fast that a new report says prices here are the most overvalued in the nation.

Southern Nevada home prices were at least 20 overpriced in the first quarter, according to Fitch Ratings. That’s up from 15 percent in the same period last year.

2. The first punk band to perform a residency in Las Vegas, Blink-182, has canceled this weekend’s shows at The Pearl at the Palms.

The band’s drummer, Travis Barker, is reportedly suffering from blood clots in both arms. He’s been advised by doctors to stay off the stage.

The band is scheduled to return June 23.

Also, pop superstar Barry Manilow has announced he won’t make his scheduled opening weekend at Westgate Las Vegas as he is hospitalized with bronchitis.

Manilow is expected to return to his regular schedule on June 21.

3. Sources say the Raiders fear potential NFL discipline may be imminent for wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

It is believed to pertain to the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

That’s inciting internal uneasiness at the conclusion of an otherwise encouraging spring workout program.

The 26-year-old missed the entire 2016 season after repeated policy violations.

Multiple team officials have declined comment.