Las Vegas morning update for Friday, June 16th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. UNLV graduate Tomi Lahren is set to make her return to Las Vegas today. The viral political commentator will speak at the Real Chamber of Commerce’s gala night. Lahren says she will discuss her views on business innovation, social media and free-market capitalism.

2. Three men are in custody after federal authorities seized thousands of MDMA pills. Jordan Cambridge was arrested after selling over 5,000 ecstasy pills to an undercover agent, leading to the search of his “stash house” in North Las Vegas. That’s where police say they found another 5,000 pills. Cambridge and the two other men were arrested just two days before EDC.

3. The man accused of killing the hitman he hired to kill his sixth wife is asking a Las Vegas judge for permission to wear a Tony Romo Dallas Cowboys jersey to his trial. Thomas Randolph’s lawyer says he wants to wear the jersey because he’s a fan. The request will have to go through the jail since the jersey would be part of his trial wardrobe. Opening statements are set to begin today.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0287. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.