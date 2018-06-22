Las Vegas morning update for Friday, June 22 — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Donald Trump’s four-hour visit to Las Vegas Saturday is likely to cause traffic tie-ups.

Air Force One is scheduled to touch down at McCarran around 10:50 a.m.

Traffic around the 215 Beltway and Tropicana Avenue could be affected.

The president will head to the Suncoast in Summerlin, where he’ll attend a private fundraiser with Sen. Dean Heller, followed by a speech to the Nevada GOP convention.

Trump will then travel to a tax reform roundtable at South Point scheduled for 1:20 p.m. That will likely affect traffic on Interstate 15.

Air Force One is scheduled to depart at 3 p.m. Airline passengers scheduled to depart or land around the same time can expect delays.

2. A family is still haunted by a knife attack on a father of six one year ago.

Marcos Mendiola was stabbed 14 times over an order of nachos at a Roberto’s Taco Shop.

Mendiola was working as a cook when two men and a woman walked into the store. They asked for chicken and carne asada on their nacho order. When they were told policy allowed only one meat, the group got angry and started a fight.

The stabbing suspect, Elbrixsth Arroyo, remains at large.

Mendiola recently returned to work, but his family won’t say where.

3. Two men stand accused of murder in what police say was botched robbery of a moped rider earlier this month.

A friend who drove the pair toward the moped rider helped police identify them as suspects.

18-year-old Mario Oceguera Jr. and 22-year-old Thomas Loza Rios, planned to rob Jonathan M. Dean, on a whim, according to the driver’s statement to police. Police say one of them shot him in the chest.

The pair’s driver told police he wanted nothing to do with it and drove away from the scene.