Las Vegas morning update for Friday, June 23rd — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. As the focus of a growing sexual harassment investigation, state Sen. Mark Manendo is in the hot seat again. This time, for urging a witness to change her testimony. The woman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Manendo called her and repeatedly texted her to change her story.

2. A judge is tossing a defamation lawsuit against local attorney Louis Schneider and veterans group leader Steve Sanson. The lawsuit accused the two of making false and defamatory statements about attorney Jennifer Abrams. Sanson’s lawyer says the decision recognizes lawyers can’t sue the public for criticizing their behavior in taxpayer-funded courtrooms.

3. Las Vegas Convention Center security logs dating back to 2014 show LVCVA’s CEO Rossi Ralenkotter and former Mayor Oscar Goodman spending taxpayer funds to get around the city. During what security guards call “Rossi and Oscar runs,” the logs show destinations including their homes, casinos and shops. The CEO said he’s chauffeured for health reasons, but a spokesperson for Citizens Against Government Waste said health problems don’t justify public expense.

