Las Vegas morning update for Friday, June 2nd — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. The defense lawyer charged with providing a cellphone to an inmate says “the press will not dictate” her relationship with the inmate. Alexis Plunkett told the Review-Journal over email Thursday that she has known Andrew Arevalo since 2012 and has been in an open relationship with him for years. Robert Langford, Plunkett’s lawyer for her pending case, has filed court papers indicating he wants off of her case. Plunkett faces 12 felony counts for letting Arevalo and another inmate use her cellphone inside Clark County Detention Center.

2. Las Vegas police shot and killed a man late Thursday night in the east valley. Police were called to the 1700 block of Eddingham Court near Owens Avenue and Mount Hood Street for a domestic dispute in which a man shot a gun in the front yard before leaving the property. As police were on scene, the man drove back to the property and fired three to five rounds toward officers from his driver’s side window. Four officers returned fire and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

3. A new study of stadium traffic lists almost 40 transportation projects that may need to be completed before the start of the Raiders 2020 season. Projects include the expansion of Polaris Avenue, the creation of two private three-lane roads surrounding the stadium and creating shuttle and taxi areas surrounding the stadium. The Clark County Commission currently has no estimates on costs or timelines to create the suggested improvements by 2020.

