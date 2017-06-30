Las Vegas morning update for Friday, June 30th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Police are accusing a man of having sex with a dead woman in public. Joseph Martinez was arrested on Sunday after several 911 calls reporting a sexual assault on the side the road near Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive. Officials are saying the woman may have been homeless and died two to four hours before the incident.

2. An armed patient opened fire yesterday inside a Summerlin medical facility, shooting two employees before turning the gun on himself. Police say he started shooting when he was denied a walk-in appointment. The employees and two others who were injured are expected to live. A spokeswoman for the police department says officers acted quickly.

3. At 12:01 a.m. this Saturday, you can officially buy recreational marijuana from 37 dispensaries around the valley. This means dispensaries are upping their security measures and stockpiles. Recreational pot will be pricey, costing an estimated $80 for ⅛ ounce at some stores.

