Las Vegas morning update for Friday, June 8 — VIDEO

By Harrison Keely Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2018 - 9:21 am
 

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. American TV celebrity and food writer Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room in France.

The CNN host of “Parts Unknown” visited Las Vegas in 2013 to film an episode of the show. He visited Bootlegger Bistro, Eat, Lotus of Siam, and a few other spots. He also interviewed former mayor Oscar Goodman.

CNN called Bourdain’s death a suicide. He was 61.

2. After the Golden Knights lost the Stanley Cup to the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena last night, the Knights raised their sticks in a final salute to fans.

The team went far beyond many people’s expectations and proved that a major sports team can thrive here.

Had the Knights won, Las Vegas sports books stood to lose up to $7 million. The odds for the Knights to win the cup were as high as 500 to 1 in the preseason.

3. North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting this morning.

One person was killed and two others were wounded and taken to a hospital.

The incident was reported about 5 a.m near Carey Avenue and Belmont Street.

