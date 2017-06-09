Las Vegas morning update for Friday, June 9th —VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines.

1. A municipal court judge has fired her re-election campaign manager, taken down a Facebook post featuring The Rock, and apologized for a highly criticized mailer days before the Las Vegas city election. Judge Heidi Almase’s flyer contained an image of a man’s hand over the mouth of a child, and questioned how Cara Campbell could be an impartial judge when she’s married to “an attorney who keeps criminals on the streets.” Jennifer Barrier was the second manager she has had this election season.

2. An online fundraiser for the Metro officer facing criminal charges for the death of Tashii Brown has raised more than $30,000 since going live Tuesday. The Las Vegas Police Protective Association created the GoFundMe after officer Kenneth Lopera was placed on unpaid leave. Lopera is facing charges after Brown died in custody after being stunned with a Taser seven times, and placed in an unauthorized chokehold for more than a minute.

3. Vegas Vic is temporarily losing his longtime companion, Vegas Vickie. Fremont Street’s neon cowgirl is scheduled for removal on Monday from her perch at Glitter Gulch. Vicki is being taken down as part of construction on a new hotel-casino on the site of the Las Vegas Club. Vickie will be back on Fremont street, but the location is still undetermined.

