Las Vegas morning update for Friday, March 16 — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines.

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle and dragged nearly a half-mile in North Las Vegas.

Police received a call about 2 a.m. reporting a body on the northbound I-15 on-ramp near Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

2. Clark County DA Steve Wolfson kept quiet after an aide stole nearly $42,000 from his campaign to cover a gambling habit.

45-year-old Audrie Locke took the money four years ago, but was allowed to pay it back and avoid being charged.

Wolfson’s failure to pursue potential felony criminal charges has raised concerns about whether she received favorable treatment.

He said Locke has been a “trusted employee” for 14 years, and he still trusts her.

3. Golden Entertainment will invest $140 million over three years in the Stratosphere.

The company acquired the Stratosphere in June.

It plans to renovate nearly half of the Stratosphere’s rooms, upgrade the Top of the World restaurant, and add new food outlets and meeting areas.

Work is expected to start in the second quarter.