Las Vegas morning update for Friday, March 2nd — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Two students were arrested Thursday at separate Clark County high schools after being found with guns on campus. The first incident occurred at Palo Verde High School after a student’s unattended duffle bag was searched and a handgun and ammunition were found inside. The second incident occurred at Desert Rose High School, where a student was showing off a handgun. Neither student made any threats, but were taken into custody and will be charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

2. A woman was killed Thursday night after a tour bus crashed into an east valley bus stop. It wasn’t immediately clear why the bus left the road, and police say the driver did not show signs of impairment and speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The tour bus was carrying no passengers, and no one else was injured.

3. A plan proposed by residents could create the third-largest city in Nevada. Residents of Sunrise Manor and Whitney are gauging interest in incorporating the adjacent townships into a single city. The two townships have a combined population of more than 260,000 people, which is larger than both North Las Vegas and Reno. Its been more than 30 years since a new city formed in Clark County.

