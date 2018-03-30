Las Vegas morning update for Friday, March 30 — VIDEO

Friday’s headlines: 3 teens killed by suspected DUI driver, LVCVA focused on damage control, and Jerry Lewis’ home up for sale

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Three Las Vegas students were killed by a suspected DUI driver in California.

They attended Centennial High School.

Their vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were on spring break.

Police say 27-year-old Bani Duarte rear-ended them while they were stopped at a traffic light.

A fourth person got out and has unknown injuries.

The sister of a victim named them as Dylan Mack, Brooke Hawley and AJ Rossi.

Friends and family will mourn the students at 6 p.m. at Knickerbocker Park.

2. Emails show how LVCVA executives, directors and contractors responded to a Review-Journal investigation last year.

The authority downplayed questions about agency spending and the independence of its board and planned aggressive damage control.

Plus, a consultant hired by the agency recommended delving into the campaign donations of a key critic: Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak.

Sisolak is now a Democratic candidate for governor

Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter later rejected the advice.

3. Jerry Lewis’ Las Vegas home is up for sale.

Lewis lived in the downtown home for 35 years and died there August 20th.

The home is listed for $1.4 million.