Las Vegas morning update for Friday, May 12th — VIDEO

1. A former Las Vegas nightclub promoter was acquitted Thursday of kidnapping and sexual assault charges. A 25-year-old woman testified that Frederick Richards took her to his home in Rhodes Ranch after meeting at Hyde nightclub, and that she awoke the next morning with her underwear across the room. Jurors said they felt the state couldn’t prove the woman’s testimony and that it wasn’t an easy decision to acquit Richards.

2. A man was shot and killed at a northwest Las Vegas apartment complex. Police were dispatched to Bloom Apartment Homes on Gowan Road near Tenaya Way at about 6 p.m. Thursday, where they found a man dead inside a car. Police are still investigating.

3. The Raiders are set to name a general contractor for a new Las Vegas stadium. Raiders president Marc Badain said Thursday that a contract has yet to be finalized, but that they’re working with a Minneapolis-based firm Mortensen Construction that is partners with McCarthy Building Companies in Henderson. A timeline released by the Stadium Authority estimates stadium groundbreaking by late December or early January.

